Tesco (LON:TSCO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $234.83

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 234.83 ($3.07) and traded as high as GBX 258.70 ($3.38). Tesco shares last traded at GBX 253.30 ($3.31), with a volume of 19,839,327 shares.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Tesco from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 247.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 234.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14.

In related news, insider John Allan bought 20,000 shares of Tesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 235 ($3.07) per share, for a total transaction of £47,000 ($61,405.80).

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

