The Boeing’s (BA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their buy rating on shares of The Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $274.00 price objective on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $252.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Vertical Research reissued a hold rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $261.76.

Shares of BA stock opened at $219.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.28. The Boeing has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.92 billion, a PE ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in The Boeing by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,465 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,724 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,516,000 after buying an additional 16,603 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

