The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $507.90

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $507.90 and last traded at $507.90, with a volume of 480 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $517.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $950.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,281.00 to $965.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $834.31.

The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $597.18 and its 200 day moving average is $919.58.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The firm had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total value of $2,400,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

About The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM)

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

