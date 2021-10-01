The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-$18.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $20.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SAM stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $511.04. 4,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,644. The Boston Beer has a one year low of $503.32 and a one year high of $1,349.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $597.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $919.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.72.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boston Beer will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAM shares. Cowen lowered shares of The Boston Beer from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. dropped their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $834.31.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total transaction of $2,400,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Boston Beer stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 115.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,921 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.71% of The Boston Beer worth $89,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 71.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

