The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DRW Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 271,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,709,000 after acquiring an additional 13,343 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 574,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,076,000 after acquiring an additional 200,424 shares during the period. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.91. 173,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,666,438. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $228.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.77.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

