The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.200-$13.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $13.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.89 billion-$2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.The Cooper Companies also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $3.240-$3.440 EPS.

Shares of COO traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $416.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $433.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.09. The Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $314.29 and a 52 week high of $463.59. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and set a $423.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $433.08.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total transaction of $793,314.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total transaction of $2,248,834.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,787 shares of company stock valued at $35,897,302 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.