The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Short Interest Up 833.3% in September

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 833.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGZ. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the second quarter worth $655,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 11.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 86,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter.

GGZ opened at $15.93 on Friday. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $17.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

