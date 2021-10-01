The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the August 31st total of 152,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of GGT stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $11.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th.
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.
