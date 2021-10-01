The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the August 31st total of 152,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of GGT stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $11.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 38.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 86,077 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 940,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after purchasing an additional 38,915 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 195,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 292,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

