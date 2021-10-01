The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Shares Purchased by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 352.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,393 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEO. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,333,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,344,000 after purchasing an additional 563,347 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in The GEO Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 845,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,564,000 after buying an additional 11,356 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in The GEO Group by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,773,000. 79.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEO stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.54. 4,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,168,649. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.93. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.71.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $565.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

GEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on The GEO Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

