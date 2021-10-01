The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $67.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will announce $67.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.30 million. The Hackett Group reported sales of $57.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full-year sales of $270.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $269.68 million to $271.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $285.65 million, with estimates ranging from $281.00 million to $290.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $73.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.49 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCKT. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 50.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 61.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 54,300.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.21. The stock had a trading volume of 73,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,978. The Hackett Group has a 1 year low of $11.11 and a 1 year high of $20.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.96. The stock has a market cap of $602.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

