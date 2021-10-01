The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Trading Up 5.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) were up 5.2% on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $46.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. The Hain Celestial Group traded as high as $42.86 and last traded at $42.86. Approximately 17,330 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 690,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after purchasing an additional 207,841 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 755,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,211,000 after purchasing an additional 55,521 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 71,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 18,166 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 56.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.78.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $450.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.46 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

