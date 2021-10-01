The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.07% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $14,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $1,199,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,289,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 307.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 280,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,391,000 after purchasing an additional 211,677 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 541,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,595,000 after purchasing an additional 109,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 105,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,568,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $355,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,395 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.79.

HIG stock opened at $70.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.10 and a 52-week high of $72.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.76. The company has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

