The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 2,353 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Entegris were worth $36,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENTG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,560,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,667,520,000 after purchasing an additional 676,350 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Entegris by 4.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,680,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,843,000 after purchasing an additional 293,613 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Entegris by 3.3% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,838,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,150,000 after acquiring an additional 120,889 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Entegris by 10.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,643,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,537,000 after acquiring an additional 244,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,410,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 23,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $2,766,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total transaction of $975,216.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,217.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,383. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Entegris stock opened at $125.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 50.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.14 and a 12 month high of $135.99.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.20.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

