The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $34.25 Million Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,792 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 5,564 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Xilinx worth $34,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the first quarter worth $6,463,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Xilinx by 42.3% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,514 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Xilinx by 5.0% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 52,600 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $6,517,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 28.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 2.8% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 29,636 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $150.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.96 and a twelve month high of $160.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The company had revenue of $878.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

