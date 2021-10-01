The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,433,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,268 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in The AES were worth $37,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The AES during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,402,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of The AES by 28.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 8,036 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The AES by 29.4% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 19,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The AES during the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The AES by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $780,842.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $6,001,595.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,942,773.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 329,634 shares of company stock worth $8,046,163. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $22.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

About The AES

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

