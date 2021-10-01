The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of SBA Communications worth $33,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 57.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 905.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. Raymond James upped their target price on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.75.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total transaction of $24,527,422.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,403,755.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total value of $8,884,382.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 292,752 shares of company stock worth $105,204,175 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications stock opened at $330.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $351.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.35. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $369.56. The stock has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 137.74 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

