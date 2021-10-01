The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.

The New York Times has raised its dividend by 43.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. The New York Times has a payout ratio of 21.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The New York Times to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

Get The New York Times alerts:

Shares of The New York Times stock opened at $49.27 on Friday. The New York Times has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $58.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 60.09 and a beta of 0.81.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The New York Times had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The New York Times will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The New York Times stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 872,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.52% of The New York Times worth $38,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for The New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.