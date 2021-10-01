The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,900 shares, an increase of 744.7% from the August 31st total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 561,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The OLB Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of The OLB Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The OLB Group alerts:

Shares of OLB opened at $4.00 on Friday. The OLB Group has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The firm has a market cap of $29.10 million and a P/E ratio of -10.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16.

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The OLB Group had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $2.83 million during the quarter.

The OLB Group Company Profile

OLB Group, Inc engages in the provision of integrated business solutions and payment facilitator verticals. The firm offers solutions for manufacturers, retailers and single store retailers. It focuses on providing merchants with products and services through its various online platforms, including financial and transaction processing services and support for crowd funding and other capital raising initiatives.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for The OLB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The OLB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.