The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $307.00 to $300.00. The stock had previously closed at $279.62, but opened at $273.99. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The Sherwin-Williams shares last traded at $274.36, with a volume of 9,500 shares traded.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.74.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $2,380,074.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,712.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,629,704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,771,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,728,350,000 after buying an additional 11,235,603 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,060,581,000 after buying an additional 7,734,545 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,888,093,000 after buying an additional 7,186,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,371,674,000 after buying an additional 5,724,284 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $297.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.03.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

