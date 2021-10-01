The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $307.00 to $300.00. The stock had previously closed at $279.62, but opened at $273.99. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The Sherwin-Williams shares last traded at $274.36, with a volume of 9,500 shares traded.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.74.
In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $2,380,074.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,712.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $297.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.03.
The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.
About The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW)
The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.
Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?
Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.