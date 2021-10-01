The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Position Cut by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,200,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 366,899 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.14% of The Simply Good Foods worth $481,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,024,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,261,000 after buying an additional 512,865 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,248,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,355,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,657,000 after buying an additional 347,145 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,302,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,037,000 after buying an additional 180,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,021,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,507,000 after buying an additional 55,577 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMPL opened at $34.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.67 and a 200-day moving average of $34.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.48 and a beta of 1.01. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 13,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $475,507.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens began coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

