The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,805 ($23.58).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WEIR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,925 ($25.15) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Weir Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,970 ($25.74) in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, insider Barbara Jeremiah bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,782 ($23.28) per share, with a total value of £17,820 ($23,281.94). Also, insider S (Venkat) Venkatakrishnan bought 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,638 ($21.40) per share, with a total value of £4,095 ($5,350.14).

Shares of WEIR traded down GBX 56 ($0.73) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,635.50 ($21.37). The company had a trading volume of 586,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,160. The Weir Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,240 ($16.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,130 ($27.83). The stock has a market cap of £4.25 billion and a PE ratio of -333.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,714.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,817.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

