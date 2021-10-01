The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Plans $0.08 Dividend

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) announced a dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.

WEGRY stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The Weir Group has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 2.09.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Peel Hunt raised The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

