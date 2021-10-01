TheStreet Lowers Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) to C

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $20.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 1.45. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPAC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 1,025.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

