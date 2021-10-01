Tiger King Hits 1-Day Volume of $68,216.00 (TKING)

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 1st. Tiger King has a total market capitalization of $8.53 million and $68,216.00 worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tiger King has traded up 30.2% against the dollar. One Tiger King coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tiger King alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00065084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00101657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.90 or 0.00134766 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,533.52 or 1.00243405 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,218.49 or 0.06787476 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002497 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tiger King Coin Profile

Tiger King’s total supply is 711,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 583,750,000,000 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Buying and Selling Tiger King

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tiger King directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tiger King should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tiger King using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tiger King Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tiger King and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.