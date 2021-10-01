Traders Buy Large Volume of International Flavors & Fragrances Call Options (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 9,988 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 930% compared to the average daily volume of 970 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 56,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

Shares of IFF stock traded up $8.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,169. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.56. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 117.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.44%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

