Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travere Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Travere Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Retrophin Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on TVTX. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $24.25 on Thursday. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day moving average of $19.65.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $54.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.20 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.52% and a negative net margin of 116.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $134,152.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,537.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 10,493 shares of company stock valued at $175,503 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

