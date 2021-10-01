TreeCon Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCOR) Short Interest Update

TreeCon Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCOR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 70.6% from the August 31st total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TCOR opened at $0.47 on Friday. TreeCon Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.67.

TreeCon Resources Company Profile

TreeCon Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a portfolio of businesses based primarily in the east Texas forest region. It owns and manages a real estate portfolio consisting of timberlands in Texas and Louisiana. Through its subsidiaries, it also engages in logging and heavy equipment dealership operations, and lumber and treating operations.

