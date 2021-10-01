True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Short Interest Up 209.6% in September

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, an increase of 209.6% from the August 31st total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 32.2 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Get True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS:TUERF opened at $5.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average of $5.90. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 48 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.