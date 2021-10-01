TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lessened its stake in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in TrueBlue by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TrueBlue by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,903,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,005,000 after acquiring an additional 404,396 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in TrueBlue by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in TrueBlue by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 9,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in TrueBlue by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TBI. TheStreet upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Sidoti raised shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of TrueBlue stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The company has a market capitalization of $961.42 million, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.20.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $515.96 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

