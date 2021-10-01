Truist Securities Increases Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Price Target to $142.00

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.78.

THO opened at $122.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.20. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 2.35. Thor Industries has a one year low of $78.64 and a one year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 62.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thor Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

