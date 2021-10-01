Truist Securities Lowers PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target to $63.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $67.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.44.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:PDCE traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.51. 72,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,541. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.68. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 3.44.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. PDC Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $78,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,082 shares in the company, valued at $14,186,911.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 210,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,466,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 203.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.