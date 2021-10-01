TrumpCoin Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 47.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $927,882.28 and approximately $35,470.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded up 180.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000295 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrumpCoin alerts:

Lition (LIT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Netko (NETKO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrumpCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrumpCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.