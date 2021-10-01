Truvestments Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Truvestments Capital LLC reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 28.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,072 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $541.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.03, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $312.05 and a fifty-two week high of $582.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $549.70 and a 200 day moving average of $476.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.55.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

