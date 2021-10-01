Truvestments Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Truvestments Capital LLC lowered its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,815 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 221.4% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 18,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE CRM opened at $270.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $265.29 billion, a PE ratio of 108.92, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $257.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $286.36.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,921 shares in the company, valued at $17,299,171. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.24, for a total value of $1,174,932.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 790,905 shares of company stock worth $200,909,059. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays set a $330.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.27.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.