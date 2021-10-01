Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases 104 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TER. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1,108.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,086,000 after buying an additional 2,639,056 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,386,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,706,000 after buying an additional 828,666 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,200,000 after buying an additional 681,938 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth $48,033,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,077,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,209,000 after buying an additional 358,488 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

In other Teradyne news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $109.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.31 and a twelve month high of $147.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.01.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

TER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.56.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.