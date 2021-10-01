Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 692 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Truvestments Capital LLC trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 52.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 629 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 23.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 10.0% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 17,212 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.6% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 33,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,161,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot stock opened at $329.01 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The firm has a market cap of $347.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

