Truvestments Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Truvestments Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 50.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,485 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,493 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,235,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108,079 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,034,733 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,887,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,835 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,882,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,458,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,080 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Verizon Communications by 6.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,810,812 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,431,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 5.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,827,218 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,257,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,664 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,314. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $54.07 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

