TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. “

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTMI has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. TTM Technologies has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $15.36. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 69.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.35.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $567.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $251,675.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 7.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTM Technologies (TTMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.