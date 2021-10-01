TUI (LON:TUI) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $319.10

TUI AG (LON:TUI) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 319.10 ($4.17) and traded as high as GBX 339.70 ($4.44). TUI shares last traded at GBX 321.90 ($4.21), with a volume of 2,916,713 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TUI shares. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of TUI in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of TUI in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of GBX 249.17 ($3.26).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 319.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 369.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.54 billion and a PE ratio of -0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

