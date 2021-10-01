Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tuya Inc. pioneered a purpose-built IoT cloud platform which delivers a full suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Servic and Software-as-a-Service to businesses and developers. Tuya Inc. is based in HANGZHOU, China. “

Tuya stock opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. Tuya has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $27.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average is $18.56. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $84.66 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Tuya will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tuya in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuya in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Tuya in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tuya in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tuya in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tuya Company Profile

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

