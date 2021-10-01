Twin Tree Management LP Makes New $206,000 Investment in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,277,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $144,824,000 after purchasing an additional 78,507 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 6.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 640,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,881,000 after acquiring an additional 37,522 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 39.9% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 356,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,990,000 after acquiring an additional 101,788 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 174.2% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 138.4% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ARES opened at $73.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.17. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $39.80 and a one year high of $81.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $507.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.59 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

ARES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.88.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 424,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

