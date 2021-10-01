Twin Tree Management LP Sells 2,294 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Twin Tree Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Bunge were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bunge by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,524,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,877,000 after acquiring an additional 817,679 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 91.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,779,000 after purchasing an additional 371,921 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bunge by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,304,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $805,284,000 after purchasing an additional 368,214 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 687.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,682,000 after buying an additional 264,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 336,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,636,000 after buying an additional 246,200 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BG opened at $81.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.43 and a 200-day moving average of $80.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.64. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.82 and a fifty-two week high of $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

