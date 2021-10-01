Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Holdings Decreased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,992 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 174.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 548 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 50.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR opened at $60.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 128.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.66. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.93 and a 12-month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $142,945.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $486,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,177 shares of company stock valued at $6,133,603 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Vertical Research raised Twitter to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

