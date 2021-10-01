Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) will post $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the highest is $1.69. Tyler Technologies posted earnings of $1.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year earnings of $6.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.73 to $6.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.97 to $7.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $405.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TYL shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 price objective (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $522.46.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total transaction of $345,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,071 shares in the company, valued at $28,734,497.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total transaction of $3,006,468.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $10,036,591. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 195.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,625,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,146 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 49.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,593,000 after purchasing an additional 552,491 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,625.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 397,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,925,000 after purchasing an additional 374,692 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 126.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,789,000 after purchasing an additional 216,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $95,231,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TYL traded up $5.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $464.33. The company had a trading volume of 113,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,705. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 123.29 and a beta of 0.59. Tyler Technologies has a one year low of $346.45 and a one year high of $498.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $478.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $448.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

