Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 9.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 879,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,034 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $64,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 562.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,668,000 after purchasing an additional 373,347 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 135,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 241,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,930,000 after purchasing an additional 45,655 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 52,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 12,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,203,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,777,000 after purchasing an additional 72,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $78.94 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.82 and a 1 year high of $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.45.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

In other news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

