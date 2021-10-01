U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.19. Wedbush also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.77.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $59.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $88.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.53.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.90%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

