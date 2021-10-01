U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Shares Gap Down to $113.87

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $113.87, but opened at $110.60. U.S. Physical Therapy shares last traded at $110.60, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on USPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Barrington Research upped their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.28.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $126.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.10 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 7.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.84%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $177,959.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $727,494.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,599.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,761 shares of company stock worth $1,137,674. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USPH. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,544,000 after acquiring an additional 11,266 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 119,033.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

