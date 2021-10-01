Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,409 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 285,969 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $22,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 9,115 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 68,104 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 50.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 759,008 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $38,041,000 after buying an additional 255,651 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 410.9% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 163,080 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $8,174,000 after acquiring an additional 131,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $1.86 on Friday, hitting $46.66. The stock had a trading volume of 747,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,181,375. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $87.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

