Ubiq Price Hits $0.31 on Top Exchanges (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. In the last seven days, Ubiq has traded up 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000642 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubiq has a market cap of $13.11 million and approximately $64,292.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $47,927.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,325.33 or 0.06938277 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.90 or 0.00350328 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.07 or 0.01143533 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.08 or 0.00112832 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $256.05 or 0.00534241 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $228.00 or 0.00475730 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006071 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.58 or 0.00295410 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

