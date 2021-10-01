UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,575 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,005 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 12,288.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 29,246 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 189,499.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,539 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 83.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 179.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 25,130 shares in the last quarter. 32.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UBS shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.09 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 target price on shares of UBS Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.47.

UBS Group stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $11.07 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.98.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. Equities analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

